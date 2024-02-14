Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Linde in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.68. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $15.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.05 EPS.

LIN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.14.

Linde stock opened at $416.25 on Wednesday. Linde has a one year low of $319.23 and a one year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $408.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.86. The company has a market cap of $201.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Linde by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Linde by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

