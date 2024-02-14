Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Atossa Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atossa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atossa Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Atossa Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ATOS opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATOS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

