FY2023 EPS Estimates for LuxUrban Hotels Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:LUXH)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for LuxUrban Hotels’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for LuxUrban Hotels’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Separately, Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of LuxUrban Hotels from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUXH opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $111.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. LuxUrban Hotels has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LuxUrban Hotels news, CEO Brian Ferdinand sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $276,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,362,136 shares in the company, valued at $68,515,126.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $1,532,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

Featured Stories

