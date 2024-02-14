Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Up 6.7%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.30. 1,393,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,443,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Novavax by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Novavax by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 50,708 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

