Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Down 2.1%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $104.35 and last traded at $107.68. 72,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 400,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.43.

Get Impinj alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PI

Impinj Stock Down 5.4 %

Insider Activity at Impinj

The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average is $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $121,755.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,913.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,913.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,110,202.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,197,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,002,454.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,565 shares of company stock valued at $473,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 65.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.