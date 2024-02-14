GSK (NYSE:GSK) Stock Price Down 2%

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.99 and last traded at $41.09. Approximately 766,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,691,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Price Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

