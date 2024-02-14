Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $15.94. 88,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 378,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Embecta Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. Embecta had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Embecta’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at Embecta

In related news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

