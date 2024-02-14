Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Shares Down 1.7%

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $324.06 and last traded at $325.11. 48,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 632,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

