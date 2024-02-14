Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Trading Down 9.1%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 713,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 221,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Desert Gold Ventures Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Desert Gold Ventures Company Profile

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project located in Western Mali. Desert Gold Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

