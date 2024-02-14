H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $56.56 and last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 30249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.01.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.