Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.34

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.34 and last traded at $67.28, with a volume of 21683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,277,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 18,200.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 310,684 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,285,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 249.4% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 194,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 383.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 130,901 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

