Short Interest in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Expands By 498.0%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a growth of 498.0% from the January 15th total of 34,300 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

View Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ VIEW opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. View has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get View alerts:

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($53.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.42) by ($43.64). View had a negative net margin of 331.00% and a negative return on equity of 364.17%. The business had revenue of $38.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. On average, analysts predict that View will post -50.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other View news, major shareholder Madrone Capital Partners, Llc sold 19,313 shares of View stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $33,411.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,657 shares in the company, valued at $795,206.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,147 shares of company stock worth $170,009. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of View by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,164,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in View by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,106,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 521,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in View by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,205,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in View by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in View by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 295,873 shares during the period.

About View

(Get Free Report)

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.