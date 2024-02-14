Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Down 70.4% in January

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the January 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NBH stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Cuts Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

