MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGM stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.49.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 140.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.12.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

