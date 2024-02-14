Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of METC opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $954.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

METC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 93,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $1,517,770.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,090,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,688,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,800,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 93,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $1,517,770.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,688,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,129,923 shares of company stock worth $19,071,290 in the last 90 days. 45.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

