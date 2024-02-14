Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on METC. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of METC opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 28,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $463,711.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 729,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,011,619.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 28,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $463,711.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 729,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,011,619.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 57,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $948,057.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,549,960.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,129,923 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,259.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

