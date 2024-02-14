Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $145.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABNB. Barclays increased their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.78.

Airbnb stock opened at $150.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $157.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.38.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,746,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 233,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,769,000 after purchasing an additional 144,501 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 171,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 46,163 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

