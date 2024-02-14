Blair William & Co. IL Invests $5.50 Million in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 216,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.18% of United Community Banks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 507,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,883,000 after buying an additional 185,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,718,000 after buying an additional 78,319 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,772,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,028,000 after buying an additional 265,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UCBI. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

United Community Banks stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.96.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. United Community Banks’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.36%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

