Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,502,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,133,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.30. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

