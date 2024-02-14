Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538,752 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,192,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,768,000 after buying an additional 12,442,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,787,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,465,000 after buying an additional 8,190,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth $13,306,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $53,463.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,525,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,785,704.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,701.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $53,463.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,525,144 shares in the company, valued at $17,785,704.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,070 shares of company stock worth $1,312,712 in the last 90 days. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

