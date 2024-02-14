Headlands Technologies LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 5,796.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 152,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Option Care Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Option Care Health by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 24,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

