Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

UFP Industries Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of UFPI opened at $114.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $128.65. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.67 and a 200 day moving average of $108.35.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

