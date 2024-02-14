3,891 Shares in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 149.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Plains GP by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PAGP opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.55. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAGP. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAGP

Plains GP Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.