Headlands Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at $83,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 175.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,111 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 110.7% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,360,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,656,000 after acquiring an additional 714,801 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 50.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,084,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,827,000 after acquiring an additional 699,246 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the second quarter worth $26,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on H World Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, November 27th.

H World Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $52.53.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.88 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

About H World Group

Free Report

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Stories

