Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 145,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 260,318 shares.The stock last traded at $6.02 and had previously closed at $5.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter valued at $29,033,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,114,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,396,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $949,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

