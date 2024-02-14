Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,688,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 8,828,584 shares.The stock last traded at $12.00 and had previously closed at $11.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $128,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,250,736 shares of company stock worth $14,489,505. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 325,506 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,009,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 109,652 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 583.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 113,199 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,733,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,259,000 after buying an additional 1,457,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

