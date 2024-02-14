Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 115,083 shares.The stock last traded at $4.03 and had previously closed at $3.84.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Youdao Stock Down 8.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $501.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of -0.18.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Youdao in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Youdao by 305.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

