Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,014,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 2,351,496 shares.The stock last traded at $4.58 and had previously closed at $4.23.

LAC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight Capital set a $16.50 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 224.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 140.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 24,570.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

