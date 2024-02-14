E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Trading 14.5% Higher

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) rose 14.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 76,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 356,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 124.1% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,932,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 71.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,438 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,707,000 after buying an additional 315,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 28.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 300,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Stories

