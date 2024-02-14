Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 1,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

