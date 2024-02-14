Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Up 9.1%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 164,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,086,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 8.8 %

The company has a market cap of $585.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knighthead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $125,365,000. Kore Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,552,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 19.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,103,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 243,922 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.