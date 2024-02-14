Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. 2,289,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 19,613,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.15 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTON

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.