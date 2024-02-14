TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Up 7.7%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 6,950,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 19,472,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on WULF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Canada reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 158.25%. The company had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,877,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 1,044,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 1,519,409 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,464,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 2,029,641 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 1,372,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 47.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 712,633 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

