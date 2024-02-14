Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.12-4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Blackbaud Stock Down 14.8 %

Blackbaud stock opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -146.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.40.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $311,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,698.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,696,000 after acquiring an additional 38,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,105,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,929,000 after acquiring an additional 81,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 865.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,321,000 after purchasing an additional 31,550 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,319,000 after purchasing an additional 69,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

