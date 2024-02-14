Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.48 EPS

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($1.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $837.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.14 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 195.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share.
Trinseo Price Performance
TSE stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $27.79.
Trinseo Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.20%.
Institutional Trading of Trinseo
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TSE
Trinseo Company Profile
Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trinseo
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Estée Lauder undergoes a profit makeover to swoon investors
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Arm stock just doubled, here are the next candidates
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- This tire stock trading at incredible discounts
Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.