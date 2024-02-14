Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.48 EPS

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($1.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $837.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.14 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 195.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share.

TSE stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after buying an additional 98,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 992,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 174,152 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

