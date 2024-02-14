Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ICMB opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

