Ardmore Shipping (ASC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 0.8 %

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $699.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 75,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile



Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

