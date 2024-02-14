Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.48 Million Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,955 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE SPXC opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $109.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

