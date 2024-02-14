Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,142,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mosaic by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after buying an additional 1,570,465 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 136.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOS

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.