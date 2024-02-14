Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 10,554 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,963 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $43.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.02%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

