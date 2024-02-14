Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 15,685 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,685 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,899,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,742,000 after purchasing an additional 362,948 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 39.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,830,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.75, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,729 shares of company stock worth $1,163,542 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DV

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.