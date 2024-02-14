AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.05-$11.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21. AbbVie also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.26-$2.30 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

ABBV opened at $173.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $311.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

