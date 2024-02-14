AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.18 on March 6th

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

AudioCodes has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. AudioCodes has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AudioCodes to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $423.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on AudioCodes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AudioCodes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 1,213.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 404,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AudioCodes by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 51,624 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 53.5% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.