Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Woodward has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Woodward to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.98. Woodward has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Woodward’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $23,812,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 63.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after buying an additional 225,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWD

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.