Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

SPE stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Special Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 378,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 28,625 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 42,067 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 70,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.