Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Special Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
SPE stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39.
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
