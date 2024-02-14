Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 1st

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Warner Music Group has raised its dividend by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Warner Music Group has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 128.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $28,990,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,836,162.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 106.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Warner Music Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

