Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4382 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Fortis has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. Fortis has a dividend payout ratio of 69.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.8%.

Shares of FTS opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. Fortis has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Fortis by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortis by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

