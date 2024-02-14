Verge Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $58.95 million and $2.99 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,567.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.06 or 0.00541147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00136067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00052324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.00253346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.78 or 0.00158590 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

