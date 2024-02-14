EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $0.75

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. EOS has a total market cap of $841.17 million and $109.40 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002064 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001317 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001716 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001739 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,117,200,606 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,200,605 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

