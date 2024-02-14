Regency Centers Co. (REGCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on April 30th

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGCO opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $24.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.61.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

