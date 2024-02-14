Regency Centers Co. (REGCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on April 30th

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Regency Centers Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ REGCO opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $24.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.61.
About Regency Centers
